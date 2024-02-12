ACC men’s basketball power rankings: five teams starting to emerge

The demise of the Atlantic Coast Conference was a bit premature, despite the dread that Syracuse Orange fans feel this Monday.

Let’s look at this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings as we get closer and closer to the conference

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2)

Clemson handed UNC their first home loss of the season so it’s unlikely Syracuse can expect to see an unfocused Tar Heels squad in the Dome tomorrow night.

2. Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3)

Big contest tonight when they host Wake. It’s a game the Blue Devils need if they want to stay in the regular-season ACC title race.

3. Virginia Cavaliers (19-5, 10-3)

The Cavaliers have been rolling along as they pushed their win streak to eight games over the weekend.

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4)

Can Wake get a huge resume road win in Cameron? If they can pull off the upset tonight, they might find themselves on the right side of the bubble next month.

5. Clemson Tigers (16-7, 6-6)

Two road wins stopped the Tigers slide to the bubble. Will the win at Carolina propel them back to early season form?

6. NC State Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6)

Feels like NC State’s bubble has burst now.

7. Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 7-5)

Tournament dreams are over, but they aren’t going to be fun for anyone on the bubble if they match up in DC.

8. Syracuse Orange (15-9, 6-7)

The Orange have one more chance at marquee win when UNC visits. A trip to Georgia Tech and NC State looms and there’s a chance that this season could be closer to .500 than expected.

9. Miami Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7)

An 0-2 week and we’re finally off the “Miami could still be a threat” platform. Every blue blood program has to suffer through a year like this.

10 Pitt Panthers (15-8, 6-6)

In a couple of years, we’ll probably feel like Pitt underachieved this season with Carrington and Hinson.

11. Virginia Tech Hokies (13-10, 5-7)

Speaking of underachieving, it seems like Justyn Mutts was a lot more important to this team than anyone knew....and we knew he was really important.

12. Boston College Eagles (13-10, 4-8)

Three games over .500. Two games left against Louisville, who is playing a lot better lately. This is going to come right down to the wire.

13. Louisville Cardinals (8-16, 3-10)

Some of those talented Cardinals players are finally showing it on the court.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10)

We’re giving GT the benefit of the doubt before the Orange play there next weekend.

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-16, 3-10)

A good home win over the Hokies but because Syracuse doesn’t play them this week we leave them at the bottom.

Ok, what did we get wrong this week?