Syracuse men’s basketball: Maliq Brown compiles rare 5x5 and NBA scouts are taking notice

Stuffing stats in Syracuse

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough weekend for Syracuse Orange men’s basketball fans with the loss to Clemson, but the performance by Maliq Brown against Louisville deserves attention.

The sophomore turned in a performance rarely seen at this level of basketball.

Brown played 38 minutes against the Cardinals and he was 4-4 from the field, 3-4 from the foul line and he would have had a double-double if the officials hadn’t called a goaltending in the final seconds. It was the type of all-around game that hasn’t occurred since 2021 and it wouldn’t be surprising if Brown is able to complete the feat again in his Syracuse career.

Entering this week, Brown is 12th in the ACC in rebounds per game (6.79), 9th in offensive rebounds per game (2.38),2nd in steals per game (2.17) and 14th in blocks (0.96). His all-around play is drawing the attention of the next level.

Brown is giving up size to the ACC centers he’s facing, but that hasn’t stopped him from impacting the game. PJ Hall committed five turnovers on Saturday, BC center Quinten Post had seven turnovers in both games against the Orange. The ability to disrupt opponents on defense while being a facilitator on offense will get more NBA eyes on Brown moving forward.

No matter how this season ends for the Orange, it’s clear that Syracuse has found their next hidden gem as this three-star recruit has already exceeded expectations and has more opportunities ahead.

