Syracuse track and field: two new school records and a sub-4 mile highlight weekend

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams continue building towards the upcoming ACC Championships with several outstanding performances over the weekend.

At Clemson, sprinter Trei Thorogood broke his own school record in the 200m dash with a time of 20.82 seconds to finish 7th in the event. Thorogood’s time is the 3rd fastest in the ACC, and he’s got the 5th fastest 60m time in the conference. Jaheem Hayles took 10th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.82, and he is still 2nd in the ACC in the event. Both sprinters will be in the mix for titles in two weeks. Shaleah Colaire had the top performance for the women at Clemson, taking 19th in the 60m hurdles.

In Boston, there were two big highlights for the distance squad. Graduate student Perry Mackinnon set a new Syracuse record in the 5000m with a time of 13:34.49 to break Colin Bennie’s record of 13:38. Paul O’Donnell (13:43) and Alex Comerford (13:57) joined Mackinnon under the 14-minute mark.

There was also a bit of history as freshman Benne Anderson became the 9th Syracuse runner to turn in a sub-4 mile. He joins Justyn Knight as the only Orange to do it in their first season at Syracuse (Knight was in a redshirt year and running unattached when he ran 3:59.51 at Penn State). Anderson’s 3:58.78 is currently 10th fastest in the ACC this season and he’ll be one of the runners to watch over the next four years.

SUB-4️⃣



Benne Anderson becomes the first Orange true freshman to break 4 minutes in the mile (3:58.78). pic.twitter.com/MPpE4Vaqm4 — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) February 10, 2024

Syracuse will compete at Cornell next weekend in their final tune-up before the ACC Indoor Championships the following week.