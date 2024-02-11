Syracuse men’s basketball’s Peter Carey misses Clemson game with undisclosed injury; Mounir Hima plays, Kyle Cuffe sits

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was without Peter Carey on Saturday. The sophomore center missed the Clemson game after suffering an injury during Friday’s practice, per a team spokesman. That injury was not disclosed. Following the game, head coach Adrian Autry said he was unsure how long Carey would be out for.

“It was a surprise to me. I learned about it before the game so I don’t know how long he’s going to be out,” Autry said.

Syracuse returns home to host North Carolina on Tuesday. With Naheem McLeod out for the season, Carey had appeared in five consecutive games for Syracuse prior to the Clemson game. With Carey sidelined the Orange turned to 6-foot-11 Mounir Hima for four first half minutes in the middle. The junior center says he’s 100 percent healthy.

“I was back. I was cleared like two weeks ago — more than two weeks, like maybe a month ago — but the coaches didn’t decide to put me in,” Hima shared.

Hima was working through some “lower body” troubles, he said, but feels ready to compete now.

“I’m ready to go now. I’m clear,” Hima said.

With the vitality of the center position deteriorating, Syracuse might need to rely on Hima to spell Maliq Brown for minutes at a time. But Hima hasn’t played more than four minutes in conference play. The coaching staff would prefer to redshirt freshman center William Patterson.

Elsewhere, Kyle Cuffe didn’t get off the bench for the Clemson game. He’s missed the last two contests after appearing in every game this season for the Orange. Cuffe’s health is fine. His DNP was Autry’s decision.

“Just my feel,” Autry said of Cuffe. “I thought the guys that played had a good rhhythm going.”