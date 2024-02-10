Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Clemson Tigers

The Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6) look to make it two in a row at the Dome when the Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6) visit for an ACC battle on ESPN2;
Before the game tips off at Noon, catch up on the stories you might have missed
- In case you weren’t sure how Joe Girard was feeling about his return
- Adrian Autry brought back the 2-3 zone. Was it a one-time appearance?
- We’ve got our things to watch in today’s game
- Finally here are the predictions for this one.
Number of times these individual feats have occurred in a game in the last 25 seasons across the NBA, WNBA & Division I (men & women):— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 8, 2024
5+ pts: > 3.2 mil
5+ reb: > 1.6 mil
5+ ast: > 400K
5+ stl: > 50K
5+ blk: > 20K
100.0 FG%: > 300K
All of the above: 1 (Maliq Brown, @Cuse_MBB) pic.twitter.com/Fp2zmIAKDl
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
