 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Clemson Tigers

Showdown at High Noon

By Kevin M Wall Updated
/ new
Louisville v Syracuse Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6) look to make it two in a row at the Dome when the Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6) visit for an ACC battle on ESPN2;

Before the game tips off at Noon, catch up on the stories you might have missed

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...