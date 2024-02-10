Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Clemson Tigers

The Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6) look to make it two in a row at the Dome when the Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6) visit for an ACC battle on ESPN2;

Number of times these individual feats have occurred in a game in the last 25 seasons across the NBA, WNBA & Division I (men & women):



5+ pts: > 3.2 mil

5+ reb: > 1.6 mil

5+ ast: > 400K

5+ stl: > 50K

5+ blk: > 20K

100.0 FG%: > 300K

All of the above: 1 (Maliq Brown, @Cuse_MBB) pic.twitter.com/Fp2zmIAKDl — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 8, 2024

