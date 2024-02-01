Syracuse football announces Family Weekend and Orange Central dates for 2024 season

Syracuse Orange football released their 2024 schedule last week, and now the University is following up the news by announcing the times of their annual Family Weekend and Homecoming game.

Expect to see plenty of proud parents visiting their kids the weekend of September 28, and also taking in a game with them in the Dome when SU hosts Holy Cross. The Orange start the season with four home games and with this being their annual FCS opponent, it would have noticeably been the least attended of that stretch. Inviting Orange family members to the Hill is a good way to ensure that overall interest will be closer to the other three.

While local alumni tend to visit campus year-round, those from farther away can circle November 2 on their calendar as the ideal time to return. Orange Central includes one of the more anticipated games of Fran Brown’s first season: Virginia Tech. Fran wants to bring the program back to the level they were at while Paul Pasqualoni was still coaching, and what better way to replicate that than with Kyle McCord finding Thunder Dan Villari for a game-winning TD?

Even if it doesn’t play out exactly like that, it’s once again the first home game SU will have in a month, so combined with Homecoming and the strong possibility of a team at or nearing bowl eligibility, the Loud House should be stuffed.

The events are essentially swapped from this past fall, when Orange Central was held during the Clemson game on September 30, and Family Weekend started Friday, November 3 against Boston College. They were the two highest attended football games of 2023, with crowds of 40,974 and 42,532, respectively.