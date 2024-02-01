Syracuse track: Orange alums in this week’s US Olympic Trials marathon

The 2024 US Olympic Trials Marathon will be held this Saturday morning in Orlando, Florida. Live coverage will stream on Peacock with the women’s race starting at 10:10 with the men to follow at 10:20.

Several former Syracuse Orange are competing so let’s see who we’ll be rooting for on Saturday.

First up, the women.

Maegan Krifchin- 2:29:21. 3rd Olympic Trials. 6th, 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon; 7th, 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon; 7th, 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

Sarah Pagano Buchanan- 2:32:05. 1st Olympic Trials Marathon. Member of Team USA for 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Cross Country Championships. 2019 Pan American Games and 2023 World Road Running Championships; 2014 All-American for Syracuse in 10,000m.

Now for the men:

Martin Hehir- 2:11: 29. 2nd Olympic Trials Marathon. Finished 6th in 2020.

Colin Bennie- 2:12. 14. 2nd Olympic Trials Marathon. Finished 9th in 2020.

Joseph Whelan- 2:14:41 seed time- 2nd Olympic Trials. 2-time Austin Marathon Champion;

Jonathan Aziz- 2:15:31- 2nd Olympic Trials. 2-time member of Team USA at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships (2022, 2023)

JP Trojan 2:16:21- 1st Olympic Trials. ACC Champion in cross country, 5,000m and 10,000m

Dominic Hockenbury 2:17:12- 1st Olympic Trials.

Hopefully I didn’t miss anyone, but good luck to these former Orange. Even if they don’t find the podium, a strong showing, like Hehir and Bennie had four years ago, can lead to sponsorships and appearance money.