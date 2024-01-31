TNIAAM Reacts: Time to make some predictions Syracuse Orange fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hey Syracuse fans. We are back with our fan surveys. This week we want you to put your magic 8-ball to the test with some predictions.

Let’s get right to the big question heading into February- Will the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team make the NCAA Tournament this year?

The Orange women are in a good position right now, but do you think they can play their way into hosting at the Dome? Will Syracuse Women’s Basketball earn a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament?

This weekend kicks off the start of lacrosse season. Do you think one or both of the Syracuse Lacrosse teams make the Final Four in 2024?

Finally, the Disloyal Idiots got some people talking with their football predictions. How many wins are you predicting for Syracuse football in 2024? We set the floor at 6 and if you want to go lower, then put in the comments and stamp your name on it.

Results will be up Saturday. Thanks as always for participating.