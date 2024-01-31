Syracuse track and field: Trei Thorogood’s school record highlights weekend

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were in Clemson and Boston over the weekend and once again it was the sprint/hurdle group taking center stage.

Junior sprinter Trei Thorogood set a new Syracuse school record in the 200m with a time of 21.05 down at Clemson. That was good for fifth place at the meet but was faster than Jaquan Holland’s previous record of 21.09 set back in 2013. Also finishing fifth at Clemson was Jaheem Hayles in the 60m hurdles. Hayles’ time of 7.72 is 2nd-fastest in the ACC this season.

In Boston, it was the Orange distance runners looking to take advantage of a fast Boston University track and loaded fields. Savannah Roark finished in 10th in the women’s 3000m run and her time of 9:13 puts her in the top 10 in the ACC. Rylie Lusk (4:50) and Ellie Lawler (4:51) turned in the top Syracuse performances in the mile.

For the Syracuse men. Perry Mackinnon made his indoor debut with a 2nd place finish in the 3000m with a time of 7:54. Paul O’Donnell was 11th in 7:59 and Alex Comerford was 22nd in 8:07. Freshmen Benne Anderson (4:05) and Connor Ackley (4:07) were the fastest Orange in the mile.

Syracuse is back in action next weekend at Harvard and BU.