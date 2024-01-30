 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game thread: Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4) vs Boston College (12-8, 3-6)

Battle in Beantown...well close to Beantown

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4) hit the road tonight against the Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6) tonight at 7:00. Syracuse won the first matchup and hopes to add another Q2 win in front of a large Orange contingent.

Game will be on ACCN and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s basketball stories.

Enjoy the game and Let’s Go Orange!

