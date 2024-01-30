Game thread: Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4) vs Boston College (12-8, 3-6)

The Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4) hit the road tonight against the Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6) tonight at 7:00. Syracuse won the first matchup and hopes to add another Q2 win in front of a large Orange contingent.
Game will be on ACCN and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s basketball stories.
- What to watch for in tonight’s game
- Dom took a look at the Syracuse resume with a month to go
- Max looks at two players who have emerged as starters for Syracuse Basketball
- Be sure to check out the recent Syracuse WBB stories as that team continues a strong season
- Predictions and poll for this one
Enjoy the game and Let’s Go Orange!
