Syracuse lacrosse: women make top-5, men land five All-Americans on Inside Lacrosse preseason lists

As we inch closer to the start of lacrosse season for the Syracuse Orange men and women, we start to wind down preseason accolades.

On Monday, Inside Lacrosse released their preseason Division I Top 25 for the women, as well as their preseason Division I All-Americans for the men.

The Orange women snuck into the top-5 of the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, which is released every Monday during the season and is voted on by members of the media and select coaches throughout the country.

They come in behind defending national champions Northwestern at No. 1, national runners-up Boston College at No. 2, North Carolina at No. 3 and Denver at No. 4 ahead of ‘Cuse at No. 5. The Wildcats garnered 20 of the 21 first-place votes, with the Tar Heels grabbing the other one.

Behind SU and rounding out the Top 10 are James Madison at No. 6, Notre Dame at No. 7, Loyola at No. 8, Maryland at No. 9 and Florida at No. 10.

As always, the ACC leads the way in the polls with three teams in the top five, four in the top seven, and seven in the top 25 (Virginia at No. 16, Clemson at No. 23, Duke at No. 24). In another reminder of the Orange’s strength of schedule, the ladies are set to play the top three teams in the poll, six of the top 10, and 12 of the top 25.

Meanwhile, the men added to their haul of preseason accolades with five players picking up All-American nods from Inside Lacrosse.

Just as with the USA Lacrosse honors, Jake Stevens led the charge with his selection, this time to the First Team midfield. That’s a ton of respect for the fifth-year Princeton transfer from the IL media.

Joey Spallina and Will Mark are next up as members of the Third Team after they both had wonderful debut seasons in Orange last year.

Sam English joins his fellow Princeton transfer with some recognition of his own as a Honorable Mention selection. And, after getting no love from USA Lacrosse, Saam Olexo picked up a Honorable Mention choice from IL.

The Orange’s five selections put them two off the top mark of seven for total players by one team held by both Notre Dame and Duke.

The men will be facing-off to start the season this weekend (!), February 3, at home against Vermont, while the women will follow the next weekend, February 10, on the road to Northwestern.