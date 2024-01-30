Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange jump to No. 21 in latest AP poll

For the second consecutive week, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (17-3, 7-2) landed a spot in the AP top 25 and the program’s best ranking in the latest poll which was released on Monday.

Syracuse moved up one spot to #21 in this week’s poll, which is now the Orange’s highest ranking in the AP top 25 since Felisha Legette-Jack took over as coach. While the Orange just came off a 75-62 home loss to #17 Virginia Tech, the team recently beat #14 Notre Dame 79-65 in South Bend for the first time in program history to complete the season sweep versus the Fighting Irish.

Including Syracuse, six teams from the ACC earned a spot in this week’s AP top 25 which is tied with the Pac-12 for the most out of any other conference. The Orange rank ahead of #24 North Carolina and sit behind #17 Virginia Tech, #16 Louisville, #14 Notre Dame and #5 NC State.

Florida State, who Syracuse beat earlier this year 79-73 at home back when the Seminoles were ranked No. 15, also received consideration in this week’s poll.

Tied for most in the nation with teams reppin' in the Top 25 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/v7Uqp3q9UU — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 29, 2024

Syracuse will face three more AP top 25 teams from the ACC in the team’s nine remaining in-conference regular season games — Louisville twice and NC State in the regular season finale.

For the first time all season, the Orange earned a spot on The Athletic’s women’s college basketball power rankings. Syracuse snuck into the rankings at 24th as the last of six ACC teams who earned a shoutout.

The Orange also currently sit at 42nd overall in NET which is good for eighth in the ACC. Syracuse is 3-3 versus Quad 1 opponents and undefeated versus Quad 2, 3 and 4 teams.

For the third consecutive game, Syracuse will face off in another clash versus an AP top 25 team. The Orange will look to bounce back from the loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday night against the #16 Cardinals on the road.