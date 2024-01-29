The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We’re back after a hiatus to talk more ‘crootin! Syracuse lands their first recruit of the 2025 class, and it’s a 4 star!

The roster crunch is real at ‘Cuse but...

That may change now that Dino Babers is at Arizona, and Fran Brown brings in a full coaching staff! The guys dive into Dale Williams (and the new offensive philosophy) and the newest special teams and defensive backs coaches who round out the 11 on field coaches.

(Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 10% off first purchase) The Syracuse football schedule is here! It’s... weird. Manageable but weird. The guys break down their instant reactions.

Way to early predictions of the season based on the schedule. Yay!

