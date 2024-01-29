ACC men’s basketball power rankings: this is not a two-bid league.

We’re getting back into the normal swing of things Syracuse Orange fans.

Let’s just address this now. The ACC will get more than two bids this year.

Another unintended consequence of today's ending between Duke and Clemson?



The possibility of the ACC only getting two teams in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday just increased. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 27, 2024

Surprised Jon would take time away from texting coaches and hawking dumb slogan t-shirts to post this. Don’t take the bait.

Now on to this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings as we wait for Brad Brownell to explain how the officials made his team commit four turnovers in the final minute.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 9-0)

For all this talk about the ACC being down, no one is talking about UNC rolling right now. No one wants to talk about their wins over Tennessee and Oklahoma. If only the ACC had a commissioner who would make it a point to emphasize this to the college basketball media.

2. Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2)

Did they get a friendly whistle to beat Clemson? They did. Did the refs force Clemson to go two minutes without getting one shot?

Clemson coach crying Duke “stole” the game. They sure did ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WE5VPo4R0T — Duke for life (@Agent00stallion) January 28, 2024

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3)

UNC stopped their momentum, but the game next weekend at Wake is still a great opportunity for Syracuse to make a statement.

4. Florida State Seminoles (12-8, 6-3)

Guess Leonard Hamilton still knows a thing or two about coaching.

5. Miami Hurricanes (14-6, 5-4)

In terms of talent, this is probably the second-best group in the ACC. If healthy, they could run the table in DC, and they might need to if they want to try and repeat their Final Four run of a year ago.

6. Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3)

Tony Bennett’s crew heads to Clemson next weekend in what is setting up as a Showdown Saturday in the league.

7. Syracuse Orange (14-6, 5-4)

At BC and Wake this week and as we all expected in November, the Orange post-season hopes might hinge on Peter Carey being able to handle minutes backing up Maliq Brown at center.

8. NC State Wolfpack (13-7, 5-4)

You would have thought that NC State’s pressure defense would have been more effective with their sixth defender, but Kevin Keatts is not in a good defensive stance here.

You’re being kind in your pictures. There were much worse instances of this. pic.twitter.com/aYqRFu8s0r — Travis Cleavenger (@Cleav44) January 28, 2024

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (13-7, 5-4)

If the Hokies were in the Big 10, media members would be talking about their ability to beat anyone on any night. Instead they are used as an example of the ACC’s mediocrity.

10. Clemson Tigers (13-6, 3-5)

The one ACC team that handled their business out of the ACC is two games under .500 in the league. Again, if Clemson was in the Big 12 this would be used to show just what a grind it is in the ACC.

11. Pittsburgh Panthers (12-8, 3-6)

Well they got that win at Duke and they’ll have a first round draft pick this summer and that’s better than anyone expected out of Jeff Capel two years ago.

12. Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-6)

With six home games and a road trip to Louisville, could we see the Eagles close out above .500?

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7)

Georgia Tech has lost eight of their last nine games-the one win was at Clemson when they must have had Duke’s refs with them.

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7)

Since New Year’s Day, the Irish have scored more than 61 points once, and that was an overtime game. Just warning you when they come to town that it might not be a thrilling offensive display.

15. Louisville Cardinals (6-14, 1-8)

Just let Kenny Payne go to Cancun for the rest of the season. It’s not like things can get worse.....well until the Mick Cronin hire becomes official.

Ok, what did we get wrong this week?