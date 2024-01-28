Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange falls short in a 75-62 loss over Virginia Tech

In a top 25 ranked battle, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball home game winning streak ended, losing 75-62 against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange trailed the Hokies for the entire game and couldn’t manage to take the lead.

Syracuse’s home game record is now 11-1. The leading scorers for the game and the season were Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley, and Alaina Rice. Fair tallied 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, while Woolley matched her with 16 points and a 2 for 7 performance from three-point range. Alaina Rice, despite dealing with foul trouble, contributed 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Kyra Wood, an underrated player this season, showcased her consistency with 12 rebounds, highlighting the team’s improved rebounding and crucial post-player defense. Wood demonstrated her strength even when facing tough opponents like Liz Kitley in today’s game.

It was a slow first quarter for the Orange offensively. Virginia Tech is a team that hardly plays zone defense but surprised Syracuse with an early switch to zone defense. The Hokies dominated the first quarter, showcasing impressive offensive skills and a knack for hitting threes, as they ran out to a 23-9 lead before Dyaisha Fair’s late three narrowed the gap to 10.

The second quarter saw both teams scoring back-to-back, with Syracuse showing resilience and a little help from Georgia Woolley with back-to-back threes. Despite Virginia Tech’s sharpshooting from three-point range, the Orange fought back, ending the second quarter within four points at 32-36. Turnovers were a big issue for Syracuse, with just 6 in the first quarter. Syracuse had only one turnover in the second quarter. Despite a slow offensive start, the Orange are known to play better when behind and under pressure.

From the second quarter on, Syracuse found their stride on offense. Despite Dyaisha Fair facing intense defensive pressure and scoring less in the third quarter, Georgia Woolley took charge and dominated with rebounds and scoring. The fourth quarter proved to be a challenging battle, leading to Syracuse falling short. Each time the Orange threatened, Georgia Amoore made a big play. She finished with 29 points on the day as Syracuse held Kitley to only 9 points on 3-13 shooting.

Highlights | #19 Virginia Tech 75, #22 Syracuse 62 pic.twitter.com/z4VHzWMFws — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) January 28, 2024

Post-game, Coach Legette-Jack expressed appreciation to the fans and shared a message about the team’s ongoing commitment to resilience and growth.

Next Thursday, Syracuse will get on the road to go up against #18 Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. The Orange are currently ranked #19 so hopefully, they don’t drop places in the AP poll, especially after Notre Dame’s win over UConn last night.