Syracuse football: Orange land first commit in Class of 2025 from 4-Star Edge Sharlandiin Strange

The Syracuse Orange have officially opened the doors on the 2025 class of recruits. The first commitment belongs to none other than Sharlandiin Strange, a 4-star edge rusher from Wyncote, PA. The recruitment bus continues to roll on down Crouse and Irving as the Orange welcome “Zaqq” to the family.

A 6-foot-3, 235 pound prospect, Strange is listed by 247sports.com composite as a 0.9064 and a four star overall. He’s listed as the No. 271 recruit nationally, and 23rd best edge prospect in the country. That ranking would put him as the seventh best recruit in Syracuse’s modern recruiting history. He would be the second highest rated player in the Class of 2024, behind Emanuel Ross.

The Philly area prospect chose the Orange over an announced Top 5 including Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers and USC. Coach Fran and Co. were able to keep him in the northeast and beat out the rest of the power programs in the area. That’s a very promising sign moving forward. It may also not hurt that he was in the Dome for that buzzer beater against Miami with defensive line coach Nick Williams.

Keeping the defensive line pipeline alive seems to be a priority for defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and Williams and this is a prime addition. He will join an existing roster of eighteen defensive linemen (Edge or DL) that includes the incoming the Class of 2024. With three seniors and two redshirt juniors on the roster, there are some elder classmen that will need to get replaced moving forward, and getting the commitment from Strange is a step in the right direction there.

The news adds another feather in the cap of Coach Fran Brown since taking the helm of the Orange and bringing them into a Top-50 Class of 2024 recruiting class, currently sitting at 38 per 247sport.com. The 2024 class is shaping up to be the first Top-50 class for Syracuse since the 2019 season, coming off of the ten win campaign where they were ranked 47th in the country. If things continue along this path, the Class of 2025 will be well on their way to joining them.