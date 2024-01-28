Game thread: #22 Syracuse Orange (17-2, 7-1) vs #19 Virginia Tech Hokies (15-4, 6-2)

The #22 Syracuse Orange (17-2, 7-1) return home to the JMA Wireless Dome to face another ranked ACC opponent as the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-4, 6-2) come to town.

These teams rank 3rd and 4th in the ACC in points per game, so this might be a great kick start to Championship Sunday. Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley is 2nd in the ACC in points and 1st in rebounds so she’s the player to watch for on Virginia Tech.

This top 25 battle tips at Noon on the ACC Network and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s women’s basketball stories.

What to watch for in today’s game

for in today’s game Syracuse earned their first win at Notre Dame this week

Dom’s weekly recap lets you know where the Orange women stand

Dyaisha Fair is now in the Top 10 of NCAA All-Time scorers

You don't need the luck if you have the heart pic.twitter.com/iZpaLKSZew — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) January 27, 2024

Enjoy the game and Let’s Go Orange!