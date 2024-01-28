 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: #22 Syracuse Orange (17-2, 7-1) vs #19 Virginia Tech Hokies (15-4, 6-2)

A Top 25 tilt in the Dome

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 25 Women’s Syracuse at Notre Dame Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The #22 Syracuse Orange (17-2, 7-1) return home to the JMA Wireless Dome to face another ranked ACC opponent as the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-4, 6-2) come to town.

These teams rank 3rd and 4th in the ACC in points per game, so this might be a great kick start to Championship Sunday. Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley is 2nd in the ACC in points and 1st in rebounds so she’s the player to watch for on Virginia Tech.

This top 25 battle tips at Noon on the ACC Network and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s women’s basketball stories.

Enjoy the game and Let’s Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Women's Basketball

Loading comments...