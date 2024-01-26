Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs NC State

The Syracuse Orange (13-6, 4-4) and NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 5-3) both need a win to keep their currently slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Orange will induct Hall of Famer Dave Bing into the Ring of Honor during tomorrow night’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, which starts at 7:00 on the ACC Network.

Here’s what we think will happen:

Kevin: Syracuse 65, NC State 64

Another veteran team comes to the Dome with the ability to cause problems for the Orange. It’s important for Maliq Brown to avoid cheap fouls as he’ll be needed against DJ Burns. NC State isn’t strong on the boards, so if the Orange can limit their turnovers, they should be able to survive and get a close win. I think Chris Bell and Quadir Copeland deliver bounce-back performances to supplement Judah Mintz’s offense.

Finn: Syracuse 72, NC State 68

As we have seen this season, the Orange rarely lose two in a row. NC State has suffered most of their losses after getting ripped apart by lead guards, and for that reason, I think ‘Cuse will pose a major problem for them. Judah Mintz can pop off on any given night, and JJ Starling could put up some big numbers as he has been in great form and is only getting better. Both teams will be motivated to bounce back from losses, but I think the Orange’s guard quality will be the deciding factor.

Mike: Syracuse 80, NC State 74

Florida State was a complete mismatch for ‘Cuse and even then, that game was close for over 30 minutes. NC State is a good bounceback candidate as they have lost three of five and barely snuck past a bad Louisville squad. It will also help to have one of the largest student crowds of the year on hand thanks to the third annual Blizzard event. One loss doesn’t define the difference a rowdy Dome crowd can make; we’ll see that difference here.

Max: Syracuse 71, NC State 69

Both of these teams are almost identical on paper. Both are 13-6, rely on one player to run the majority of their offenses (Mintz/Burns) and have struggled shooting in conference play. But unlike the Florida State game, this time Syracuse has the height advantage. The improved Orange defense should effectively contain Burns down low, and a bounce back shooting performance gets SU back in the win column (in honor of Dave Bing)!

Szuba: Syracuse 74, NC State 71

This is a get right game for Syracuse after suffering its only defeat at home on Tuesday. This team should be energized and NC State is coming off back-to-back losses. The Syracuse guards should continue to play well and I like Copeland to bounce back too after sitting in the first half of last game with foul trouble. Syracuse will have its hands full with DJ Horne and DJ Burns but beyond those two, Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor, NC State’s production falls off significantly. Syracuse gets its sixth straight win over the Wolfpack.

