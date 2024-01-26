Syracuse men’s soccer: three more transfers announced for the Orange

Starting on January 22nd, the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team began to announce the incoming transfers that will suit up for the Orange in 2023. We covered our thoughts on the first five players announced here. Now, let's take a moment to look at the three other transfers that will call SU Soccer Stadium their home in 2024:

Gabe Threadgold | Rising JR | Wide Midfield | Washington

Coach Ian McIntyre had to go out west to bring in the talented Washington wideman. Threadgold has been an important player for the Huskies over the last two seasons, and was a major contributor to their PAC-12 win in 2022. Threadgold has logged an impressive 2,800 minutes in the last two seasons across 38 games. He also added 5 assists during this time.

As a wide midfielder, it is not exactly clear where Threadgold will feature on the pitch. With his creativity and composure, Threadgold could feature centrally or in a more attacking role. Conversely, Threadgold’s industrious nature and passing ability could be best utilized in the wide positions. Lastly, Threadgold delivers a wicked ball and could be the one standing over SU set pieces next season.

Nathan Scott | Rising SO | Central Midfield | UC Riverside

As one of the youngest transfers joining ‘Cuse this offseason, Scott will have plenty of time to acclimate and settle in to the team. Scott was a standout player in a UC Riverside that endured a difficult 2023 season. Scott started all 16 of Riverside’s games, playing almost every minute and racking up three assists.

On the field, Scott is a do-it-all midfielder who will be best deployed as a true ‘8.’ Despite his small size, Scott can run the game from anywhere. The midfielder is capable of dropping into the back line, picking up the ball from his teammates, beating a man or two in the press, and finding excellent passes to set his team off on the front foot. This was a role that the Orange had no one to fill in 2023, and perhaps Scott can develop into that player.

Ben Rosenblatt | Rising GR | Fullback | Elon

As a 2023 captain for Elon who featured frequently for the team across the last three seasons, Rosenblatt is a leader and savvy veteran of the college game. The defender picked up three goals and one assist across an impressive 3,400 minutes in the last three years. Rosenblatt was also named to the CAA all-tournament team twice at Elon.

On the field, the athletic wide defender is capable of featuring out wide in a back four, or as a wingback in a back five. Rosenblatt can run for hours and boasts some great athleticism. The wideman will always be eager to provide a threat for ‘Cuse from the wide spaces, and should fit in nicely with Coach McIntyre’s system.

Stay tuned for future updates on which players will join ‘Cuse for the 2024 soccer season.