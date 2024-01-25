Syracuse women’s basketball: weekly TNIAAM awards, Bracketology and ACC updates for January 25th

Only 11 games stand in the way between now and a potential NCAA Tournament berth for your now-#22 ranked Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (16-2, 6-1).

The Orange have continued to kill it as we approach the final five weeks of regular season hoops — the program currently sits with its best record to start a season since 2012-2013 and the program’s first 6-1 start in conference play since joining the ACC.

With a critical stretch ahead for Syracuse, let’s run through our weekly recap as usual:

The Orange this week and next week

Syracuse yet again finished the past week with a 2-0 record which included a miraculous 18-point comeback versus the #23 Florida State Seminoles in what turned into a 79-73 win for the Orange at home. ‘Cuse also traveled down to Pittsburgh and beat the Panthers by double-digits on the road.

Check out the highlights from tonight's win over #15 Florida State pic.twitter.com/3HrTeKczvS — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) January 19, 2024

Syracuse’s next three games will all be against ACC teams ranked in the latest AP top 25. The Orange will first travel down to South Bend for a rematch versus the #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, then return back to the Dome for a noon game on Sunday versus the #19 Virginia Tech Hokies.

The TNIAAM Orange Player of the Week

This week’s winner: Dyaisha Fair

Fair’s recent hot streak continued to manifest itself in both the FSU and Pitt games. She first scored a game-high 31 points and made a program-record nine threes against the Seminoles, then followed that up with a team-high 22 points and six assists versus the Panthers. Those back-to-back performances led to Fair receiving ACC Player of the Week honors and moving into the top-10 in the NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball career scoring list.

status for @CuseWBB's Dyaisha Fair



Posted a season-high 31 points and hit a program-record nine 3-pointers in Thursday’s upset win over Florida State

Became the fastest Syracuse player to reach 1,000 points, eclipsing the mark in just… pic.twitter.com/sHyJHUb2z3 — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 22, 2024

Even with a high-usage role on offense, Fair is also just not turning the ball over period. Fair played 40 minutes and 39 minutes versus FSU and Pitt, respectively, yet turned the ball over just once this past week. As an added bonus, she just got named to the NCAA’s “starting five” this week.

TNIAAM Player of the Week tracker: Dyaisha Fair x5, Georgia Woolley x2, Alyssa Latham x2, Alaina Rice x1, Saniaa Wilson x1, Sophie Burrows x1

Bracketology and AP Poll Update

Note: Latest projections from ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated as of Tuesday, January 23.

For the second week in a row, Syracuse remains a projected six-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update which was released on Tuesday morning. Nine ACC teams, including Syracuse, are slated to be in the NCAA Tournament which is tied with the Big Ten for most postseason bids in a single conference.

Syracuse also jumped back into the AP poll for the first time in two weeks and ranked no. 22 in the latest poll — the highest the Orange have been ranked since Felisha Legette-Jack has been head coach. The Orange rank ahead of #23 FSU and trail five other ACC teams in the poll — #7 NC State, #15 Notre Dame, #18 Louisville, #19 Virginia Tech and #20 North Carolina.

Syracuse remains locked at 45th in NET. As of Wednesday, the Orange are 2-2 in Q1 games and 4-2 combined against Q1/Q2 programs.

ACC power rankings and a look around the conference

Here are the updated standings in the ACC as of Wednesday night:

Updated 2023-2024 ACC Women’s Basketball Standings ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Last Week Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record Syracuse 1 3 6-1 16-2 North Carolina 2 5 6-1 14-5 Louisville 3 1 5-1 16-3 Notre Dame 4 7 5-2 14-3 Virginia Tech. 5 4 5-2 14-4 NC State 6 6 4-2 16-2 Florida State 7 2 5-3 14-6 Georgia Tech. 8 8 4-3 13-6 Duke 9 9 4-3 12-6 Boston College 10 10 3-4 11-9 Miami 11 11 2-4 12-5 Virginia 12 13 1-6 9-9 Clemson 13 12 1-6 8-11 Pittsburgh 14 14 0-6 6-13 Wake Forest 15 15 0-7 4-15

