Syracuse football adds road trip to UNLV on October 5

The Death Star plans are not in the main computer... because Syracuse Orange football downloaded them to use this fall.

On October 5, Emperor Fran Brown and his disciple Darth E.R. will be heading to Las Vegas to battle the Rebels, who have apparently hijacked the Raiders’ battle station. On top of providing us way too many opportunities for Star Wars puns, the game also fills the final non-conference opening in SU’s 2024 schedule.

We're headed to Vegas.



We've added a road game against UNLV to complete our 12 regular season opponents for 2024



Details: https://t.co/qqNfQfm8GI pic.twitter.com/O9fxLzEEu4 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) January 23, 2024

This will be the first ever matchup between SU and UNLV. Both programs are entering the season with big expectations following a massive incoming wave of high-rated players and a Mountain West Championship appearance, respectively.

While Syracuse is very used to playing in the Dome, they haven’t played in another indoor stadium since the 2013 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It’s also been quite some time since the program visited the west coast. Their last game in the Pacific Time Zone was in 2011 at USC. This year, SU will turn back time three hours again when they play a conference game at Cal.

The Orange will also face Ohio, Holy Cross (FCS), and UConn in non-conference play. The full 2024 schedule will be released tonight, January 24 at 5pm on the ACC Network and ESPN 2. Two primetime games are already confirmed:

Friday, September 20 vs Stanford

Thursday, October 24 at Pitt

We’ll post and analyze the full picture once it is official.

What are your thoughts on this matchup? Are you interested, or would you have preferred SU play a different opponent?