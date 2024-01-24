Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange ranked 9th in Inside Lacrosse pre-season media poll

On January 22nd, not long before the commencement of college lacrosse season, Inside Lacrosse released their pre-season men's poll, revealing the media’s favorites to be crowned NCAA champion this season.

In the poll, the Syracuse Orange were ranked ninth, just below Army, who the Orange will face off against in the dome on February 28th.

The poll also placed three ACC teams ahead of Syracuse and they all happen to be in the top three positions. Reigning champions Notre Dame sit in the top spot with Duke and UVA just behind them.

Of the eight teams ranked in the poll above Syracuse, the Orange will take on seven of them. The Orange will also face 16th-seeded Delaware and 17th-seeded UNC. These additions take Syracuse to a total of nine pre-season ranked opponents on the schedule.

With so many difficult matchups, there will be no doubt the ‘Cuse will be battle-tested against the highest quality opposition come ACC, and hopefully, NCAA tournament time.

The Orange will kick off their campaign on February 3rd in the Dome against the unranked Vermont Catamounts.