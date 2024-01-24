Syracuse football: 2024 schedule announced

The 2024 Syracuse Orange football schedule is now finalized. Fran Brown will have four early opportunities to show off his D.A.R.T. work ethic in front of Orange Nation as SU does not leave the comforts of Dome until October.

Additionally, SU will play seven games in their soon-to-be renovated home, as opposed to the six + Yankee Stadium approach they took in 2023.

Here’s the full schedule:

There are at least two primetime games, including the battle of the Block “S” under the Friday Night Lights on September 20. SU also plays at Pitt on a Thursday night out of their second bye.

UConn was originally supposed to be a road contest this season, but the two schools reached an agreement to change their long-term schedule agreement:

Syracuse and UConn worked together to adjust the schedule for their remaining series so that the Orange didn't lose a home game this year. As a result, SU will now host the Huskies in 2024 and 2025. 'Cuse will play at Connecticut in 2026 and 2027. — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) January 24, 2024

My one personal concern is finishing the season with back-to-back home games while students may be gone home on Thanksgiving break - ideally, many will make plans to leave/return accordingly.

While the schedule is pretty back loaded considering ‘Cuse gets two byes this season, the huge influx of talent and lack of back-breaking opponents (Clemson, Florida State, and Notre Dame) means 2024 can be a huge season for the Syracuse football program.

What are your thoughts on the schedule? Which matchup(s) do you plan to attend?