Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named ACC Player of the Week

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team guard Dyaisha Fair was named ACC Player of the Week by the conference’s Blue Ribbon Panel, becoming the first Syracuse player this season to win the honor, according to a Monday ACC news release.

In a week where the Orange went 2-0 and played their way back into the AP top 25, Fair averaged 26.5 points this week which included a 31-point game versus #23 Florida State. In that game, Fair made a program-record nine three-pointers and helped to rally Syracuse from an 18-point deficit to beat the Seminoles for the team’s second ranked win of the year.

The superstar guard also reached 1,000 points with the Orange on Thursday, meaning that she became the fastest player in program history (by 10 games) to reach that benchmark since Tiana Mangakahia.

Additionally, Fair scored 22 points and nailed six three-pointers in a double-digit win against Pitt on Sunday, which helped guide the Orange to their fifth-straight win and move the team to a tie with North Carolina for first place in the ACC as of Monday afternoon.

status for @CuseWBB's Dyaisha Fair



Posted a season-high 31 points and hit a program-record nine 3-pointers in Thursday’s upset win over Florida State

Became the fastest Syracuse player to reach 1,000 points, eclipsing the mark in just… pic.twitter.com/sHyJHUb2z3 — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 22, 2024

Fair has continued to produce as the Orange’s best offense player — in Syracuse’s last five games, she has scored at least 22 points. Now in her fifth year with Syracuse, she has helped to guide the team to a 16-2 overall record which is the best start in program history since the 2012-2013 season. The Orange also sit at 6-1 against the ACC, a first for the team since it joined the conference.