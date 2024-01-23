Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Florida State Seminoles

The Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3) continue their JMA Wireless Dome homestand against the Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2) tonight at 7:00.
Game will be on ESPN2 and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s basketball stories.
- What to watch for in tonight’s game
- Mike took a look at the Orange backcourt’s recent success
- The Orange look to keep the perfect home record for hoops intact
- Quadir Copeland added his name to the Dome buzzer-beater list
- Predictions and poll for this one
Quadir Copeland, Saturday: Game-winner at the buzzer to beat Miami— Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) January 23, 2024
Quadir Copeland, today: Hits the 3/4-court shot — first attempt — at the end of practice, and pulled an Eric Devendorf pic.twitter.com/vubqqdQj0W
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
