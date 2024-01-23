Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair enters top-10 in all-time D1 women’s basketball career scoring

The milestones and achievements have continued to add up for Syracuse Orange women’s basketball superstar guard Dyaisha Fair, and a recent hot streak has propelled her further into elite company.

With 3,060 points, Fair just moved into a tie for 10th all-time on the NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball career scoring list following a 22-point performance in the Orange’s win on Sunday versus Pittsburgh. After recently reaching the historic 3,000-point milestone last week, Fair just needs one more point to break the tie with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and fully claim the last spot in the top-10.

Should Fair average at least 20 points per game in the Orange’s final 11 regular season games, that would leave her with 3,280 career points which would be sixth all-time. She would only be three points away the top-five (Brittney Griner currently sits at fifth all-time with 3,283 points).

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY DYAISHA FAIR



Our @jerseymikes Naismith Women's College POY Watch List player had one for the RECORD BOOKS in last night's win over No. 15 FSU:



- 31 PTS

- 9-14 3PT

- Over 3,000 career points

- Fastest player to 1,000 points in @CuseWBB history… pic.twitter.com/78AnvCtWCY — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 19, 2024

In her second season with the Orange, Fair is currently averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game through 18 games so far. She’s coming off a recent five-game stretch where she is averaging north of 23 points per game, and that includes a historic 31-point performance in Syracuse’s upset win against #15 Florida State where she hit a program-record nine threes.

In the Florida State game, Fair also became the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 points as a member of Orange. It took her 50 games, which was 10 games fewer than Tiana Mangakahia who previously held that record.

Fair’s decision to return for her fifth season has proven to be a difference-maker and then some for the Orange. Fair has easily been the best player on a team who currently boasts a 16-2 overall record — the best start for the Orange since the 2012-13 season.

Let’s hope Fair can keep up the production as Syracuse heads into the final third of the regular season.