Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3) are back in action tonight as they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2) at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game tips at 7:00 on ESPN 2 and here’s what we predict will happen:

Kevin: Syracuse 74, Florida State 69

The Orange are coming off the emotional win on Saturday, but this team seems energized since the UNC loss. I look for Judah Mintz to get his scoring back on track in this one and lead Syracuse to a close win over a team they are chasing in the ACC standings. It’s important that the Orange continue to take care of the ball and show a strong effort on the defensive glass.

Finn: Syracuse 78, Florida State 70

Even though Florida State has a solid record (and a winning one in the ACC), I don’t think they are battle-tested like the Orange. According to KenPom, ‘Cuse has faced one of the 20 hardest schedules in the nation. They have also faced four ranked teams to FSU’s 2. If ‘Cuse can hit a few threes and play their pace as they have in the past few games, Dome-court advantage will help them see out a comfortable victory.

Mike: Syracuse 79, Florida State 68

It won’t take a buzzer beater for the Orange to hit Taco Time this Tuesday night. Mintz should snap out of his short shooting skid against a very small rotation, and Maliq Brown will also have one of his best matchups at the 5. SU just needs to watch the foul trouble early, otherwise Primo Spears can come off the bench and cause problems with a style of play very similar to Judah’s.

Dom: Syracuse 75, Florida State 67

The urgency is there for Autry and the Orange, who have repeatedly shown an ability to play well against the middle of the pack ACC teams. Given this is a critical home stretch of conference play, the morale is high after Syracuse defeated my Hurricanes. FSU is playing better as of late, but the Seminoles rank as one of the worst perimeter shooting teams in the ACC and I think Syracuse should be fine on offense. Biggest x-factor is which team is going to control the boards the best.

Max: Syracuse 77, Florida State 73

The Orange are starting to gel at the right time, and I think the momentum from Q’s game-winner carries over into this one. Winning the rebounding battle could be an issue as the Seminoles are the tallest team by average height in the nation. But, FSU hasn’t exactly taken advantage of their size and are 14th in defensive rebounding in the ACC. Syracuse has been the more consistent team and having home court puts it over the edge.

Szuba: Syracuse 72, Florida State 67

I’ll admit, it was tempting to pick Florida State with Primo Spears fueling a strong stretch of play for the ‘Noles. But other than its depth and ability to turn teams over, this FSU squad just doesn’t quite do much of anything that stands out. FSU doesn’t shoot it well, it’s prone to foul trouble and as mentioned by Max, doesn’t rebound well given its collective height and athleticism. Syracuse, meantime, is putting the pieces together and has started shooting well from outside too. So, give me the Orange to win at home once again.

