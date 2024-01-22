Syracuse Orange: Olympic Sports update - January 22

Wins for both men's and women's basketball teams were not the only positive results for Syracuse Orange fans this weekend as Ice Hockey, Tennis, and Track & Field all had strong showings. Here is a quick recap:

Women’s Ice Hockey: (5-19-2, 2-9-1)

The Orange hockey squad traveled down to State College this weekend for a pair of games against Penn State. In the first matchup on Friday, the Orange walked away with an outstanding 3-1 victory. The Nittany Lions played a somewhat sloppy game, racking up four penalties for a total of 19 minutes in the box.

This power play advantage opened the door for Syracuse who took the lead through Alexandria Weiss. In the third period, the Orange were able to add two more goals on power plays through Darci Johal and Tatum White.

Unfortunately, the second matchup at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, did not go so smoothly for the Orange. A more disciplined Penn State side only lost two minutes to penalties whereas the Orange lost 12.

Penn State absolutely peppered the Orange net with Allie Kelley being forced into a monstrous 48 saves. Kelley’s individual heroics were not enough to keep the Orange afloat as the Nittany Lions eventually ran out 5-0 victors at home, splitting the series with the Orange.

Syracuse will host Robert Morris at Tennity Ice Pavilion for a pair of matchups this weekend on January 26th and 27th.

Women's Tennis: (2-0, 0-0)

The tennis team put on a pair of very promising displays in wins this weekend at Drumlins Country Club to open their 2024 season

The Orange opened their weekend with a 7-0 sweep over Army in on Saturday, January 20th. Polina Kozyreva was the standout in the Oranges drubbing or Army as she won her singles match in dominant fashion (6-0, 6-2). In her doubles match, Kozyreva teamed up with Viktoriya Kanapatskaya to secure a dominant 6-0 win.

In their second match of the weekend, Syracuse put on an equally convincing performance in another 7-0 sweep over Fordham. Shiori Ito was the feature player for the Orange this time as she won her singles match with 6-0 and 6-1 results. Ito also claimed a 6-1 doubles victory with the help of Kanapatskaya.

The next pair of matches for the tennis team will come this upcoming weekend as the Orange host St. Bonaventure (Jan 27) and then Cornell (Jan 28) at Drumlins Country Club.

Track & Field:

The Syracuse Track & Field team traveled to the Big Apple to compete in the NYC Gotham Cup at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. The Orange enjoyed an excellent day with wins in six of the eight events the team entered.

Shaleah Colaire claimed the women's 60-meter hurdles title with an 8.42 time. Anthony Vazquez earned the title for himself in the men's competition after a frightening 7.91 time.

In the 60-meter dash, Kahniya James took the top spot for the Orange, running a 7.61. James was not done with this gold medal, winning the 200-meter dash in the final event of the day.

The men's team also earned first place in the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Trei Thorogood posted an impressive 21.21 time to win the 200. Elijah Mallard set a personal record in a dominant performance in the 400m, winning by over half a second.

The Orange will travel to Clemson, South Carolina next weekend to compete in the Bob Pollock Invite hosted by Clemson University.