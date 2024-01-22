ACC men’s basketball power rankings: the C’s stand for classy crazies

We’re getting back into the normal swing of things Syracuse Orange fans. Let’s get right to this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings as we wait for more Duke lectures to Blake Hinson about class and sportsmanship

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0)

Handled their business this week. This strong start gives other ACC teams a chance to knock them off for a resume win.

2. NC State Wolfpack (13-5, 5-2)

Why are they #2? Well, that’s what DJ Horne requested

DJ Horne *really* wasn’t happy with the officials https://t.co/F3Nvp5a2xK pic.twitter.com/4ngoOaQLhl — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) January 17, 2024

3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 5-2)

Wake’s been a different team since Efton Reid. He’s added more to their interior and this balanced team is looking dangerous. We just want to see Steve Forbes get a shot at knocking Bruce Pearl out of the NCAA Tournament.

4. Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2)

Look it’s simple Duke. If you don’t want guys jumping on your tables, don’t let them go 7-7 from 3. No one likes whiny losers- and if you don’t believe us just look at DeSantis’ polling numbers.

5. Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3)

If these rankings were based on vibes, the Orange would be at the top

We need more of this type of content in college hoops pic.twitter.com/2Cg5C0QSGL — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 20, 2024

6. Florida State Seminoles (11-7, 5-2)

If you wonder why people are down on the ACC, the Seminoles having been blown out by Florida and USF, then starting off this strong in the league, is one of the reasons.

7. Miami Hurricanes (12-6, 3-4)

They are struggling, but if they can get healthy by March, you don’t want to face them in the ACC Tournament.

8. Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 4-3)

Undefeated at home is the good thing. The bad thing is they still have road games with FSU, Clemson, Duke and Virginia Tech.

9. Clemson Tigers (13-5, 3-4)

The Tigers are 13th in the conference in points allowed in ACC games. If they can’t fix that, they might be hosting a NIT game.

10. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 3-4)

Three straight home games coming up for the Hokies, so it’s a make or break stretch for them over the next two weeks.

11. Pittsburgh Panthers (11-7, 2-5)

We’re glad Blake Hinson remembered how to shoot after the Orange finished the season series with Pitt.

12. Boston College Eagles (11-7, 2-5)

Can the Eagles do enough to stay above .500 the rest of the way?

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 2-5)

Welcome to Tuesday basketball in DC. The good news for teams like Georgia Tech is they will get to Washington on the weekend when there’s a lot less traffic getting to the monuments.

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5)

How do Irish fans feel watching Cormac Ryan and JJ Starling hitting shots for their new schools?

15. Louisville Cardinals (6-12, 1-6)

Back in a familiar place for the ‘Ville this week.

Ok, that’s our list. What did we get wrong this week?