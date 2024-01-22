Syracuse men’s basketball: Quadir Copeland joins list of Dome buzzer-beaters

Syracuse Orange fans have seen their share of thrilling finishes in the Carrier/JMA Wireless Dome. On Saturday, Quadir Copeland added his name to the list with his game-winning three to push the Orange over the Miami Hurricanes.

QUADIR FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/0stb0NXajK — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) January 20, 2024

User Murchada suggested we put together a list of buzzer-beaters and as we say around here, “You’ve got to give the people what they want.”

You can’t talk buzzer beater shots without talking about Pearl Washington against Boston College in 1984. (My first Syracuse basketball memory was watching this game)

Terrence Roberts vs Rutgers (2006)

I couldn’t find the video for this but I was actually at the game. Syracuse held a “Dress like Boeheim” contest. Gerry McNamara got hurt and in overtime trailing by a point, the ball went to Roberts at the top of the key and he did not hesitate. His three gave the Orange the win and well, it wasn’t the most exciting game-winner of that season.

Michael Gbinije vs Virginia Tech (2015)

I’m using a bit of editorial discretion here. While technically not a buzzer-beater, if you make a shot and the clock reads “0.X” it’s beating the buzzer.

John Gillon vs Duke (2017)

A shot that defines this “rivalry” for a generation of Orange fans. The Dome on a Saturday night was the perfect backdrop for this one.

Tyus Battle vs Georgetown (2018)

This one gets overlooked a bit but anytime you can crush the Hoyas it should hold a special place in Syracuse fans’ hearts.

Which of these was your favorite? Remember this is a list of buzzer-beaters in the Dome, so just keep that in mind before you tell me all the ones I missed.