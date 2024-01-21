Syracuse basketball squads show resiliency at home

The Syracuse Orange basketball teams are once again providing a lift to fans as we head into the cold, dark winter here in Central New York.

While eager fans pour over NET rankings and early Bracketology prognostication, let’s not lose sight of what’s unfolding under that JMA Wireless Dome roof. This week Syracuse fans were treated to three late-game rallies with thrilling finishes. Games which show that both squads have taken on the personalities of their head coaches.

Felisha Legette-Jack and Adrian Autry have battled to get to their current positions as head coaches at their alma mater. Their paths to this point have been different but they have both shown the ability to get their teams to dig in to defend their home court.

20-0 in the Dome!

Protect The Dome!

Protect Our Home! — Felisha Legette-Jack (@CuseCoachJack) January 20, 2024

We spent the last week celebrating Dyaisha Fair’s 3,000 points, which in a way overshadowed the comebacks of the women in both wins. First it was a furious comeback to sneak past the Clemson Tigers on this game-winner from Alyssa Latham.

Syracuse then rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to knock off the #15 Florida State Seminoles.

Yesterday we saw the men close a five-point gap in the final ten minutes to knock off the Miami Hurricanes on Quadir Copeland’s buzzer-beater.

Each of these teams might be led by star guards, but these wins would not be possible without the contributions of players come off the bench to make plays in key spots. The fact that you have examples of the stars trusting teammates to make plays, and those teammates being ready in the moment, is a testament to both coaching staffs.

This season might not end with Final Four runs, but both programs have shown they are going to give the home fans a full 40 minutes each time they step onto Jim Boeheim Court. For fans who have suffered through some disappointing seasons in recent years, it’s a step towards a return to where Syracuse basketball fans believe they should be.

Let’s enjoy the ride the rest of the way.