Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Miami Hurricanes

The Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-3) are back in the JMA Wireless Dome to kick off a three-game homestand as they face the Miami Hurricanes (12-2, 3-3) at Noon today.

Game will be on ESPN2 and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s basketball stories.

While before the game might not be the most appropriate time, I encourage you all to take a few minutes and read Mike Waters’ piece on SU basketball manager Liam Zoghby, who passed away last week. We send along our condolences to all who knew Liam and were touched by his spirits.