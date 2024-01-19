Syracuse ice hockey: Allie Kelly sets school record, Sarah Thompson nominated for hockey humanitarian award

It’s been a rough season for the Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey squad, but there have been some bright moments, on and off the ice.

Graduate goalie Allie Kelly set a new school record with 65 saves against the #10 St. Lawrence squad. The transfer from St. Anselm has made 794 saves in 23 games this season, which by my calculations places 3rd on the all-time Syracuse single-season save list (say that four times fast).

Lucy Schoedel 946 saves in 2009-10 (36 games) Arielle DeSmet 905 saves in 2022-23 (34 games) Allie Kelly 794 saves in 2023-24 (23 games) Arielle DeSmet 775 saves in 2021-22 (27 games) Jenn Gilligan 750 saves in 2014-15 (34 games)

One for the record book #ichuSe pic.twitter.com/tIrBptt4PP — Syracuse Ice Hockey (@CuseIce) January 17, 2024

The Orange have ten more regular season games and even if Kelly isn’t in net for all of them, she’s likely to surpass the 150 saves needed to take over the top spot.

Off the ice, senior Sarah Thompson is one of eighteen nominees for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award, The award seeks to recognize college hockey players who contribute to local and/or global communities in a true humanitarian spirit. Thompson’s “Sticks Together” initiative looks to take hockey global.