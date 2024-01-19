Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Miami

It’s time for the annual Orange out game as the Syracuse Orange (12-5, 3-3) host the Miami Hurricanes (12-5, 3-3) tomorrow at Noon on ESPN2. Here’s what we expect to happen when Dom’s favorite college team plays his 2nd favorite team (he can tell you which is which).

Kevin: Miami 81, Syracuse 79

Miami hasn’t played a lot of defense, but they can score a lot of points. The home losses to Louisville and Florida State are going to get them focused on this game. Maliq Brown has to avoid foul trouble or else Norchad Omier will have a field day inside. This should feature a lot of up and down action, but this feels like one where the Orange’s luck will run out.

Mike: Syracuse 77, Miami 71

The U isn’t exactly in freefall, but their scoring has noticeably dropped over the last four. Matthew Cleveland is coming off a career-low two points and is the guy to watch for a big bounceback - the guard was scorching hot until his last game. Likewise, Judah Mintz needs to shake off his poor shooting night at Pitt and help his teammates have more mid-range opportunities. This game can set SU up well for a postseason push and they should be well aware of that. The Orange heat up the Dome and stay unbeaten in their house.

Max: Syracuse 70, Miami 64

Miami has been slumping as of late, allowing 80+ points in home losses to Louisville and Florida State in the past week. While SU’s offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, its defense will be the difference in the game. Maliq Brown and Benny Williams will badger Norchad Omier and Matthew Cleveland down low, and an off-shooting night from the ‘Canes will give the Orange offense more than enough chances to take control.

Dom: Miami 83, Syracuse 72

The hometown bias is (partly) influencing my pick for this game, but even with a recent offensive slump from The U, Miami’s scoring upside is just way better compared to Syracuse’s. Maybe the Hurricanes aren’t at the elite level they were last year, but it’s safe to say Miami’s offense will shoot better than 5/26 from three like Pitt did. If he can stay out of foul trouble, Omier sits as the best rebounder by far on either team and will have the advantage against anyone not named Maliq Brown.

Szuba: Syracuse 81, Miami 80

Miami is somewhat vulnerable after dealing with injuries and losing three of its last four. This should be a fast-paced, high-scoring game behind both backcourts as the U likes to run and it puts the ball in the hoop, but doesn’t defend as well inside the arc. The Hurricanes don’t foul much, but I think Mintz, Starling and Copeland can put a lot of pressure on the defense. Although I’m hesitant, I’ll go with Syracuse given recent events — Plus, Miami has a short bench so I give the edge to the Orange down the stretch at home.

Finn: Miami 76, Syracuse 73

As everyone else has noted, this matchup will depend highly on Syracuse’s ability to keep pace with Maimi’s high-octane offense. The ‘Canes rank top 25 in the nation in points-per-game, and that is with good reason. Their modern offense features an all-around talent in the paint with Omier. The elite shooting around him also gives the team plenty of room to operate. If the threes aren’t falling for the Orange and/or Judah doesn't provide about 20 points, I think ‘Cuse will struggle to keep up and fall just short in the Dome.