Syracuse football: standout defensive lineman Kevon Darton enters transfer portal

Kevon Darton is one of the better success stories for Syracuse Orange football in recent memory, going from an undersized walk-on to one of the most dependable members of the pass rush.

But despite his recent success with SU, the 5’11”, 270 lbs. defensive tackle choose to enter the graduate transfer portal:

BREAKING: Syracuse DL Kevon Darton has entered the transfer portal. He joined Syracuse as a walk-on originally and became a starting defensive tackle this past season. @247SportsPortal — James Finneral (@JamesFinneral) January 17, 2024

Darton had 43 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023. He’s played in 28 consecutive games dating back to November 2021. On3 considers Kevon a four-star transfer prospect.

Fran Brown has brought in SEC transfers Fadil Diggs and Isaiah Hastings to reinforce the defensive line - though Kevon clarified that those additions are not why he chose to leave.

Me leaving had nothing to do with new recruits coming in https://t.co/3Vz4t1Jr8B — Kevon Darton (@KCKD_0) January 18, 2024

While losing Darton sucks for much more than the puns we could have gotten (D.A.R.T. On was right there), it’s an understandable decision and someone will be getting a very focused man on the inside. We thank him for his time in Orange and wish him the best.

17 of SU’s scholarship players have entered the transfer portal; at the same time, the program is set to add 31 new members this year, putting them at 88 current scholarships. They’ll need to cut that number by three before fall camp.