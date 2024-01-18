Syracuse lacrosse: Five Orange men and three women dot USA Lacrosse’s preseason All-Americans

With just over two weeks to go before the start of the new season, the first batch of preseason All-Americans has arrived.

On Wednesday, USA Lacrosse Magazine announced their 2024 Division I Men’s Preseason All-Americans and their 2024 Division I Women’s Preseason All-Americans.

A handful of Syracuse Orange athletes earned recognition on the lists, including five men’s players and three women’s players.

For the men, returning attacker Joey Spallina and goalie Will Mark highlighted the selections, joined by three newcomers to the program this year in Princeton transfer midfielders Jake Stevens and Sam English and Union (DIII) transfer SSDM Jake Titus.

Stevens led the way with his second team selection, while Spallina followed on the third team. Mark, English and Titus all received honorable mention accolades.

For the women, goalie Delaney Sweitzer, attacker Emma Ward and midfielder Emma Tyrrell all earned recognition. Sweitzer was named the first team goalie after ending last season in the same place. Both Emma’s were named as second team honorees.

I found it interesting that this publication selected Emma Tyrrell as a midfielder when she played attack much of last season coming back from her knee injury. The Orange are obviously replacing both her sister and Meg Carney on attack already, so it’ll be very interesting to see if Kayla keeps her at attack this season or moves her back to midfield where she’s previously done so much damage on draw controls and defense.

All of these accolades are, of course, ultimately meaningless but do provide a lot of good fodder for lacrosse fans pining for the start of the season. For example, after looking at the men’s list, I can’t figure out how Lehigh transfer attacker Christian Mulé was completely left off. I understand he’s coming into an offense that has many more mouths to feed than his team last year, but the guy finished last season third in the entire NCAA in assists per game (2.93) and ninth in the NCAA in points per game (4.87) and he can’t make the next season’s preseason All-American list? You literally can’t do much better producing points than he did last year, and he gets no love (at least so far).

On the women’s side, three is a relatively small amount for the ‘Cuse ladies, but Kate Mashewske was left off coming off her knee injury; she obviously would have made it if she were healthy the last time we saw her. I also think Katie Goodale got snubbed not getting any recognition with what she’s done on defense the last two seasons. I understand why Olivia Adamson didn’t get selected since her numbers weren’t eye-popping last year due to the stacked Orange offense, but I’d be shocked if she doesn’t finish this season as an All-American.

Congrats to our USA Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans https://t.co/1SllIin6Yx pic.twitter.com/kR2Gt8hHs7 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) January 17, 2024

As for the other schools, defending champion Notre Dame led the men’s selections with seven total players. Duke, Virginia and Maryland all followed with six spots each. The Orange’s five players comes in a four-way tie for fifth most selections with Johns Hopkins, Penn State and Army.

Northwestern and Boston College, the defending national champion and runners-up on the women’s side, tied for the lead with an impressive nine selections each. They were followed by North Carolina and Notre Dame, who came in with seven each. Maryland followed closely with six nods. Every one of those teams are on SU’s schedule and have somewhere between two and three times as many players as ‘Cuse, but in my opinion the Orange were shorted a few selections.

So, USA Lacrosse Magazine has now had their say with this and their preseason Top 20 rankings that they released a couple weeks ago where the Orange men were picked No. 9 in the country and the Orange women were picked No. 5. Up next, it’ll be Inside Lacrosse’s opportunity to roll out their preseason accolades, as well as the ACC coaches.

Stay tuned for all that and much more as we continue to roll towards opening face-off to kick off the spring season when the men host Vermont on Saturday, February 3 in the JMA Dome.