JMA Dome Renovations: Syracuse Athletics releases new seating overview

The Dome has been home to Syracuse Orange football, basketball, and lacrosse since it opened in 1980 - and during all that time, ‘Cuse fans have filled up the nearly 50,000 aluminum bleachers inside. That will change beginning with the 2024 football season, when capacity will decrease to around 42,000 with the installation of chairback seats.

SU released their plan for current season ticket holders to select new seats in football and men’s basketball, with preference given according to their donor rank. The football selection process will take place May 21 - July 1, with MBB to follow July 9 - August 1. New ticket prices for each section are shown below:

Grid View Football seating chart

Football season ticket prices

Men’s basketball seating chart

Men’s basketball season ticket prices

Women’s basketball seating chart

Women’s basketball season ticket prices

The first seating chart shows changes which will be in effect for the fall. Student tickets - which were previously sold for Sections 102-108 and 304-307 - will be moved to Sections 119-127 and 325-330, located behind the east end zone. The band will sit in 123 according to this interactive map.

This move will expand the football student section to 5,541 seats (adding about 500 tickets) but will also take them away from SU’s tunnel entrance. Additionally, pre-existing season ticket holders in those sections will have to relocate. Neither group says they were given advance notice of these decisions.

Elsewhere, it turns out there will be some Orange seats in the Dome after all. Two premium areas, the Sideline Club at midfield (Sections 101 and 130, Rows A-H) and Club 44 behind the west endzone (Section 108, Rows A-K), will have padded seats and also include special pregame food and beverage options.

All new seats in the 100 and 200 sections will have armrests, while those in the 300s will not. All seats will have backs, but not cupholders which were discussed as a possibility.

Some additional ADA seating must be installed in the lower level to bring the facility into compliance.

We’d very much like to hear your thoughts on the renovations. If you are a season ticket holder, are you satisfied with how you’ll be able to select new seats? Do you feel you are being properly prioritized? Do you believe you will be required to move sections as a result of this?