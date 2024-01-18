Syracuse men’s basketball: Checking in on Orange basketball alumni in the pros

While we’re all hyperfocused on this year’s Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, there’s been little talk about former alums playing at the professional level.

In fact, a bunch of your favorite former Orangemen are now competing all around the world. Let’s check in and see how they’re doing.

Buddy Boeheim - Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)

The former Orange sharpshooter is making quite the name for himself in the Motor City. In nine appearances this year with the Cruise, Boeheim is averaging 12 points per game off the bench, shooting a ridiculous 49.2% from three-point range. On Monday, he splashed nine threes and led the Cruise with 35 points in a loss to the College Park Skyhawks. With the Detroit Pistons having one of the worst seasons in NBA history, maybe it’s time to give the 24-year-old another shot.

Buddy Boeheim was AUTOMATIC from deep today! The @MotorCityCruise guard set new career highs in scoring and made threes in an awesome showing. pic.twitter.com/UVM2kA2VTD — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 15, 2024

Jimmy Boeheim, Jr. - Walter Tigers Tubingen (German Basketball League)

After going undrafted two years ago, Boeheim has settled in as a starting small forward for the Tigers over in Germany. He’s second on the squad in scoring with 14.7 points per game and leads the team with 28 minutes per contest.

Oshae Brissett - Boston Celtics (NBA)

Brissett inked a 2-year, 4.6 million contract with the Celts over the offseason. Amidst a crowded frontcourt, he’s carved out a minor role in Boston’s offense this year, averaging four points, three rebounds and 0.5 assists over 24 games. Most recently, Brissett broke out for a season-high 13 points in a game against Milwaukee, breaking the ankles of a future hall-of-famer along the way.

OSHAE BRISSETT JUST DROPPED DAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SNGlT4gj1A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2024

Paschal Chukwu - Randers Cimbria (Danish Basketball League)

The former 7’2’’ shot-blocker has traveled around the world professionally since graduating from SU in 2019. Making stops to play in Switzerland, Greece and France, Chukwu is now a center for Randers in Denmark. He’s started in two of eight games, averaging over five points and 1.7 blocks per contest for the Cimbria.

Tyler Ennis - Napoli Basket (Italian Lega Basket Serie A)

Following five seasons in the NBA, the former first-rounder is now in Italy for his sixth pro year overseas. Ennis is fourth on Napoli in scoring (12.4) and first in assists (6.8) and steals (1.4) so far this season. The point guard has his team two games back of first place with five contests left in the regular season.

Jerami Grant - Portland Trail Blazers (NBA)

Now in his second year with the Blazers and 10th in the NBA, Grant remains one of Portland’s lone bright spots for a squad stuck in rebuilding mode. He’s started in a team-high 34 games, notching 21.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He’ll be a popular name ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Elijah Hughes - Wisconsin Herd (NBA G League)

Hughes scored 14 points while logging 28 minutes off the bench in the Herd’s loss to the Mexico City Capitanes last Saturday. The 25-year-old spent time at the pro level with Portland and Utah two years ago but has played for the Bucks’ G League team ever since. His next chance to make an impression comes this afternoon against College Park.

Cole Swider - Miami Heat (NBA)

Swider hasn’t seen much playing time for after erupting for 11 points in Miami’s in-season tournament game against the Nets back on Nov. 25. He’s been bouncing back and forth from the Sunshine State to Sioux Falls for the Heat’s G League team, where he’s shot over 50% from three on 54 attempts in six games up in South Dakota. Swider is averaging 25 points and 7 rebounds in those six games, so it might only be a matter of time before he’s back in the NBA for good.