Syracuse track and field: four Orange win events at the Nittany Lion Challenge

The Syracuse Orange track and field team was back in action over the weekend. Syracuse’s sprint/hurdle group went to Penn State to compete in the Nittany Lion Challenge.

The Syracuse women had two event winners in State College. Kahniya James was 1st in the 60m dash in a time of 7.54, this ranks as the 19th fastest in the ACC in the event. Taleea Buxton took 1st in the 60m hurdles in 8.43 with Shaleah Colaire 2nd in 8.54. The Orange duo are now 5th and 7th respectively in the ACC in the event.

There were two event winners for the Syracuse men. Trei Thorogood claimed 1st in the 60m dash 6.67. Thorogood’s got the 2nd-fastest ACC time right now. The Orange dominated the men’s 60m hurdles as they took the top six spots at the meet. Jaheem Hayles led the way in 1st in 7.93. He was followed by Anthony Vasquez (2nd in 7.96), David Peters (3rd 8.00). Emmanuel Joseph (4th 8.01), Naseem Smith (5th 8.04), and Isaiah Lewis (6th 8.14).

All six hurdlers currently rank in the top-15 in the ACC in the event. It looks like #HurdleCuse will be a factor once again this indoor season. Can Hayles make it back to NCAA’s again this year? Will he be joined by any Syracuse teammates?

The Orange are back in action this weekend at the Gotham Cup at the Ocean Breeze facility on Staten Island.