Syracuse men’s basketball center Naheem McLeod out for season

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will be without starting center Naheem McLeod for the rest of the season, according to Adrian Autry. McLeod had surgery after a right foot injury, which progressed over time.

“He had surgery on his foot so he’ll be out for the rest of the season,” Autry said following the Pittsburgh game.

McLeod missed his first game of the season against Boston College last Wednesday. He wore a walking boot and knee scooter inside the JMA Wireless Dome and sat one row behind the team bench. Syracuse was without McLeod for its third game against Pittsburgh.

Without the 7-foot-4 McLeod, Syracuse has turned to Maliq Brown as the team’s starting center. Brown, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, played forward for Syracuse a season ago before sliding to the center position under Autry. Junior center Mounir Hima has played in the last three games for Syracuse but has been limited to just eight minutes total. Peter Carey, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, has also seen time at center recently. Benny Williams is a forward but he’s also played spot minutes at center.

Will Patterson, a 7-foot-2 freshman center, is expected to redshirt this season. He’ll do so as long as the health of the center position doesn’t deteriorate further.

McLeod transferred to Syracuse in the offseason after spending two years at Florida State. He averaged 3.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game for Syracuse. He had 27 blocks in 14 games.