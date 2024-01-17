Orange in the NFL: How did Syracuse football alums fare during Super Wild Card Weekend

If you are a Syracuse Orange fan who follows the NFL, you might just have noticed that Super Wild Card Weekend went incredibly well for Orange alumni as the three remaining ‘Cuse grads all picked up wins across their separate matchups this weekend. Here is a short glimpse at their performances this past weekend

Ifeatu Melifonwu - Detroit Lions

In what was my opinion, the most captivating game of the weekend, Melifonwu showed the same consistency that he has demonstrated throughout the second half of the year. The big safety secured two solo tackles and three in total across 52 snaps. Melifonwu’s final tackle of the game was most significant as he used his massive frame to bring down Ram’s rookie sensation Puka Nucua. In what could have been more than a 35-yard gain, Melifonwu was critical in making the 4th quarter stop to seal the Lions win.

Kingsley Jonathan - Buffalo Bills

Jonathan was unfortunately inactive for the Bills snowy showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. A reason for Jonathan’s absence was not given, but it could be assumed that the Bills needed the roster spot for some of their other returning players. Although Jonathan will have the chance to face off against Kansas City this weekend, it seems unlikely. The defensive end put up quality numbers in limited chances for the Bills in his sophomore season. Registering in six games, Jonathan recorded five tackles.

Sean Tucker - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like Jonathan, the prolific Syracuse RB did not feature for the Bucs in their home win against the Eagles. The rookie got the ball only 17 times over 11 games, but has heard consistent positive feedback from the coaching staff throughout the year. It is more than possible that Tucker could be a feature back for Tampa Bay next season. Tucker will technically have the chance to feature versus the one-seed San Francisco 49ers Melifonwu and the Lions this week, but it seems unlikely in such a difficult matchup.

We’ll see if any of these former Orange can get one step closer to the Super Bowl.