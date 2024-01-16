Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Pitt Panthers

The Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-3) are back on the road as they face the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-6, 1-4) at 7:00 tonight.
Game will be on ESPN and while you wait for the start, check out this week’s basketball stories.
- What to watch for in tonight’s game
- Despite the status of Naheem McLeod and Mounir Hima, Adrian Autry expects Will Patterson to redshirt this season
- This take won’t age too well if the Orange lost tonight, but the program remains on an upswing
- Predictions and poll for this one
Here are highlights from the first meeting between these two squads
No visit to Pittsburgh is complete without this
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
Loading comments...