Syracuse football: James Vollono reported to join Orange as special teams coach

Fran Brown continues to fill out his first Syracuse Orange coaching staff. Yesterday Pete Thamel reported that Troy Trojans analyst James Vollono would join Brown’s staff as special teams coach.

Sources: Troy’s James Vollono is set to be hired as the new special teams coach at Syracuse. Vollono has vast experience, including various roles at Georgia, Miss. State and Colorado. He’s a Catholic University grad and former Towson assistant with strong DMV recruiting ties. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2024

Vollono spent the last three seasons at Troy where his kicker in 2023 went 19-24 on field goal attempts. The Trojans also ranked 37th in the country in punt return defense allowing opponents 5.64 yards per attempt.

In his coaching career, Vollono has worked as a special teams coach at Georgia, Mississippi State and FIU. He’s also worked with tight ends and running backs during his career

We’ll see if Vollono can inject some life in the Syracuse return game. The Orange haven’t had a punt return touchdown since Courtney Jackson’s in 2021 and no kickoff returns since Trebor Pena’s in 2020.