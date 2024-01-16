Syracuse football nabs Alabama transfer DL Isaiah Hastings

"Missouri, Missouri. That's what you've chosen..."

It was that way for defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings at first, but after the Mizzou defensive coaches who recruited him were snatched away by LSU, he decommitted and will instead be joining the Syracuse Orange for the 2024 season.

Hastings spent two years with Alabama, redshirting in 2022 while appearing in one game. He did not see any game action this past fall, leading to him entering the transfer portal.

The 6’4”, 290 lbs. Toronto native was a consensus 4-star prospect for Clearwater Academy International in Florida. Fran Brown mentioned Canada being part of SU’s recruiting “backyard” during his intro press conference, and now he’s brought a Canadian player back closer to home.

Hastings was rated the No. 20 defensive lineman in the transfer portal by 247 Sports. He joins a rapidly growing crop of big additions to the team, highlighted by former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord and Texas A&M Edge Fadil Diggs.

While there isn’t college film to look at, these senior highlights should give an indication of what Elijah Robinson will be working with: