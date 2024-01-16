Syracuse football adds Colgate to 2025 schedule

The Syracuse Orange are set to play an FCS friend from down the road again soon.

Colgate unveiled their football schedules for the next two seasons, and the Raiders are set to return to the Dome on September 13, 2025. SU won their last meeting 65-0 and holds a 32-31-5 advantage in the all-time series.

‘Gate and ‘Cuse have played in the Dome six times, all Orange victories.

The addition means SU has to drop one of their other non-conference games - most likely Army, who already canceled their home game with the Orange this fall. They are also scheduled to play Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (8/30), host UConn (9/6), and travel to Notre Dame (TBD).

Syracuse still needs to fill one final non-conference game in 2024. Ohio, Holy Cross (FCS), and UConn are their other three opponents.

Other future opponents scheduled as of right now are:

2026 - New Hampshire, at Army, UConn, at Notre Dame

2027 - at UConn, at Penn State

2028 - Penn State

2029 - Morgan State, Notre Dame

With Army’s move to the AAC, and the expanded ACC, it’s likely schedules will continue to change moving forward.