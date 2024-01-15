Syracuse basketball freshman center Will Patterson expected to redshirt

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team plans to redshirt freshman center William Patterson, per Adrian Autry. The 7-foot-2 center from Brooklyn, N.Y., has yet to appear in a game this season and barring any unforeseen changes, Patterson will redshirt.

“That kind of the plan,” Autry said on Monday’s ACC Coaches Zoom. “I think obviously we have some guys that are a little bit more experienced, a little bit more ahead than he is.”

A men’s basketball team spokesman made it known that teams don’t have to declare redshirt intention in-season and that most schools wait until after the season to do so. Those redshirt plans could change depending on the health of the team or if another center gets hurt.

Syracuse has been without starting center Naheem McLeod for the last two games with a right foot injury. Autry told a room of reporters last week that the plan at center was for Maliq Brown to take the bulk of the minutes with Mounir Hima as the backup and Peter Carey behind him. Syracuse could maybe “sneak” Benny Williams at center as a fourth option, Autry said. Hima has played sparingly in two games and Carey appeared in his first game action since November this past Saturday. He registered two points, a rebound and two blocks in nine minutes at North Carolina.

Autry said he would meet with his medical staff later on Monday afternoon to learn more about McLeod’s status. The 7-foot-4 big man was seen in the JMA Wireless Dome last Wednesday in a walking boot and knee scooter. He did not make the trip with the team to North Carolina.

As for Patterson, the redshirt is expected for the freshman but not necessarily set in stone.

“We feel like we have a good front line but you just never know,” Autry continued. “But that’s kind of where we’re at right now. He has some guys ahead of him. That’s the plan but those things could change.”

Patterson was the lone Syracuse recruit in the class of 2023. He committed to Syracuse before Jim Boeheim’s retirement was announced. He affirmed his commitment to Syracuse and chose the Orange over Oklahoma State, TCU and Rutgers. Assistant coach Allen Griffin was his primary recruiter.

Patterson played in just one exhibition game in the preseason. He registered two rebounds and two blocks in five minutes against St. Rose.