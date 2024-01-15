Syracuse men’s basketball recruiting: Orange offer top 10 2026 prospect

Over the weekend, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball staff extended an offer to elite class of 2026 recruit Alex Constanza.

Constanza, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Westminster Academy (FL), is ranked as high as the No. 5 overall player in the 2026 class, according to On3.

Constanza is a typical Syracuse wing. He’s a long, athletic three-level scorer. He runs the floor extremely well and fits into Autry’s up-tempo style. He’s developed a strong jumper — both mid- and long-range — and has emerged as one of the best players in the 2026 class.

2026 F Alex Constanza dropped 25 points in a tight win for Westminster Academy over Kettering Alter on Saturday night at Flyin’ to the Hoop @_alexconstanza @FlyinToTheHoop @walionsball pic.twitter.com/WTkuWkKlz4 — Jason Morrow (@JasonMorrow270) January 14, 2024

As you can imagine, Constanza is highly sought after. He holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Creighton, Dayton, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, St. John’s, Alabama, Washington, Missouri and Syracuse.

It’s very early in Constanza’s recruitment, but Syracuse is showing it isn’t shying away from any talent — no matter the distance from campus. Ed Constanza, Alex’s father, said in an interview on Sunday that his son “absolutely” has interest in visiting SU at some point and is very excited about the offer.

Allen Griffin will serve as Constanza’s lead recruiter.

Beginning on April 15, coaches will be able to call, email, text, direct message and correspond with 2026 prospects in any form of private communication, per the NCAA.

With the 2024 recruiting class signed, the staff has its focus on 2025 and 2026. SU will unofficially host three 2025 recruits this coming weekend for its game vs. Miami. The Orange will then host elite 2025 guard Tyler Jackson for an official visit the following weekend.