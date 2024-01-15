ACC men’s basketball power rankings: North Carolina come on and raise up

We’re getting back into the normal swing of things Syracuse Orange fans. Let’s get right to this week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings as we had an interesting week on the court:

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0)

The Tar Heels have it going on both ends of the floor right now. They look like the best ACC team by a wide margin.

2. Duke Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1)

That sound you’re hearing is applause from ESPN executives because it looks like Duke-Carolina are going to playing some important regular season games this year.

3. NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1)

An 8-0 home record is one way to help get you into the NCAA discussion. Can they win enough on the road to get there?

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1)

Steve Forbes might be the most underrated portal user in the country.

5. Miami Hurricanes (12-4, 3-2)

Losing to Louisville should drop a team down a lot but no one else is really deserving right now. That’s not a good sign for the league.

6. Clemson Tigers (12-4, 2-3)

Clemson beat a BC team missing three rotation players. It broke a losing streak but is that enough to make you think the Tigers can get back in the title race?

7. Florida State Seminoles (10-6, 4-1)

We probably should have known better than to write off Leonard Hamilton in December. Can the Seminoles get back into the NCAA picture?

8. Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-3)

The Orange need a road win. Will it come tomorrow at Pitt? If not, the Syracuse fans will be flooding Jay Wright’s mentions.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (10-6, 2-3)

Split two games without Cattoor which is remarkable because they haven’t had to play without him that long in the last seven seasons.

10. Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 2-3)

Should Virginia be ahead of Syracuse? Are these your power rankings? Ok, now that we’ve settled that, let’s move on.

11. Pitt Panthers (10-6, 1-4)

Would be great if Pitt waits a few days until they start to play well again. Let the Orange get the sweep, then go on a run. Sounds like a good plan right Jeff Capel?

12. Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-4)

After this week, we recommend that BC students avoid wearing anything orange around any basketball or hockey athletes.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4)

Judging by some comments this weekend, some people would rather have one win and one close loss in games against Duke then be a few games over .500. Somehow I don’t think Damon Stoudamire is one of those people.

14. Louisville Cardinals (6-10, 1-4)

No idea how the Cardinals won at Miami. Like how did this happen?

15 . Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-10, 2-4)

When we say that Notre Dame is going to be a pain in the ass to play this season, we mean it as a compliment.

Ok, that’s our list. What did we get wrong this week?