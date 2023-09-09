Game Day Beer Picks: Syracuse vs. Western Michigan

Here we are for yet another Syracuse Orange game week. This time we’re heading to Michigan, specifically the directional variety, to see what we can come up with for a beer for you all.

We’ll take a look at what we can come up with from our friends down at Branching Out Bottle Shop in Camillus. Check them out for all of these offerings. There’s always options out of the state of Michigan, but we’ll try and find something close to Kalamazoo for the Michiganders out there.

Western Michigan area pick: Bells Brewery - Two-Hearted Ale

I’m never a fan of the obvious option, but for Kalamazoo, I almost had to go with Bell’s. And if you go with Bell’s you have to go with Two-Hearted if you’re looking at their all-year options. Sure HopSlam, Expedition and Oberon are always seasonal favorites, but Two-Hearted is the OG in the group.

It’s all Centennial hops, all the time with this one. Two-Hearted has as distinct a flavor as you’ll have out of a flagship IPA and has stood the test of time. They’re ubiquitous and you can get them just about anywhere around the nation at this point. If you’re down at Wolff’s Biergarten in Syracuse pregaming, it will always have a personal special place of honor as well.

Syracuse area pick: Willow Rock Brewing Company - Half in the Bag

Willow Rock has been around a bit now and has been putting out consistently solid offerings for the duration. Half in the Bag is a Cascade, Centennial and Columbus hop bill that drinks pretty west-coasty compared to a lot of modern IPAs. It’s tried and true and never disappoints.

They also can a number of solid beer offerings including their Grill Marks amber, Jim brown ale, and Hoi Hoi Hoi! marzen, as well as their Leaf hard seltzers that are carbonated similar to a beer so you don’t get that harsh carbonation feel. They drink closer to a beer and I can confirm they are Nunes staff approved.

Random beer of the week: Tired Hands - Alien Church

The flagship and one people used to go set out and drive for. Finding Tired Hands in a local shop is a solid option and you can do just that for at least until their gone. Branching Out snagged some Alien Church. A New England IPA, brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Chinook, Centennial and Columbus along with oats gives the beer its distinct flavor.

They also have a few other offerings from them, so grab what you can, and if you’re in Philly check out the brewery, it’s great.

So let’s hear it, what are you all having on gameday?