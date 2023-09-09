 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Syracuse vs Western Michigan

Can the Orange continue to light up the scoreboard?

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Football: Colgate at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (1-0, 0-0) are back in action this afternoon as they welcome the Western Michigan Broncos to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Expectations are that Syracuse should win this game comfortably, but we’ve all been around Orange football long enough to know never assume things.

While you’re watching the early games, check out some of this week’s football stories:

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...